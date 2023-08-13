*Above video is a previous and unrelated story about a shortage of police officers at Hopkins International Airport*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating an emergency landing of a passenger jet late Saturday night due to a disturbance on board.

Cleveland Police radio traffic included a call for two patrol cars to go to the Airport.

A dispatcher said, “We got a call from the Airport Unit. There’s an inbound flight with multiple people fighting on the plane.”

Ultimately, Airport officers did not need the extra officers.

An Airport spokesperson sent an email saying, “I know there was a plane that did land, no arrests.

We’ve contacted American Airlines for any further information.”

There are no reports of injuries at this time.