Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

(NewsNation) — Joran Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, said in an email to a friend that he and his father “took care of things,” according to a report.

Just two days after Holloway’s disappearance, Van der Sloot wrote to someone named “David G,” claiming, “My dad got a boat two days later,” according to a new email obtained by the Messenger.

“We went for a ride and took care of things. That’s all I’m going to say,” the email read.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI agent, told NewsNation that the email possibly points to his guilt.

“This is the most plausible cause of her death that I’ve seen, and brings a new witness to this case,” she said.

Van der Sloot is charged with trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother in exchange for revealing where to find her daughter’s remains.

Earlier this month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray Borden granted van der Sloot’s request to postpone the trial, which will now occur sometime after Dec. 4.

Van der Sloot’s attorney, Kevin Butler, had asked for the continuance from the October trial docket to give more time to “review the discovery, investigate this case, and prepare for trial.” Federal prosecutors did not oppose the request. The trial date will be set by a separate order by a district judge.

Although he’s not on trial for harming Holloway, the extortion and wire fraud charges are the only alleged crimes that link the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s unsolved disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. The 18-year-old went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates and was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school on the island where he grew up.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the United States from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.