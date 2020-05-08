Elyria woman facing murder charges after stabbing 33-year-old in torso

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria woman faces murder charges after she allegedly stabbed another woman in the torso, which resulted in her death.

According to Elyria police, officers were called to the 400 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:53 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old Elyria woman had been stabbed in her upper torso.

First responders administered first aid on scene. She was then transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested 37-year-old Holly Baire in connection with the victim’s death.

Baire was charged with murder and taken to Lorain County Jail where she will be held without bond until her court appearance Friday.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.