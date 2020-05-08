Elyria woman charged in stabbing death of 20-year-old

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Elyria Police Department arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a house on Middle Avenue near Oberlin Road at about 7:35 a.m. Friday for a stabbing. Elyria police said the victim was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Isis Deray Bennett Jones, 20, of Elyria.

Eboni McElroy, 19, of Elyria, is charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She is being held without bond until her court appearance on May 11.

This is the second fatal stabbing in Elyria within 24 hours. Jamie Royster, 33, of Elyria, was stabbed in the torso on Lorain Avenue Thursday evening. Holly Baire, 37, of Elyria, is charged in her death.

Elyria police did not say if the two incidents were related.

