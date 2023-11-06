ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 19-year-old Oberlin man facing a murder charge is being held on a $1 million bond.

Roosevelt Benton appeared in court Monday to face the charge.

Elyria police said Benton is accused of shooting 21-year-old Nicholas Tubbs of Grafton at about 5 p.m. on Thursday in a parking lot off of Chestnut Commons.

Tubbs was taken to University Hospitals, where he died early Friday morning.

Tubbs’ family told the FOX 8 I-Team they are heartbroken and want justice for him. They said Tubbs loved his family, his job and lifting weights. They added that he spent most of his fee time at the gym.

His friends have started a GoFundMe to help his family with any expenses.

Tubbs’ family also wants to thank Elyria police for the quick arrest of the suspect.