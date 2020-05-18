Elyria Walmart employee arrested following bomb threat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria Walmart Supercenter was evacuated Saturday afternoon following a bomb threat, police report.

After receiving a tip from a store employee’s sister, Elyria police headed out to the Walmart at 1000 Chestnut Commons. Officers devised a tactical plan to remove everyone from the store.

Police apprehended and removed Nicholas Rashedi, who had told his sister about the supposed threat, according to a police report, and conducted a thorough sweep of the building, finding no out-of-place objects or packages.

Rashedi, who works in the pharmacy, was then arrested for making terroristic threats and inducing a panic, police report. He was taken to the Elyria Police Department and questioned.

Police reportedly then told Walmart managers that the bomb threat was unfounded, which Rashedi admitted, and that they were allowed to reopen.

Nicholas was transported to Lorain County Jail to await arraignment, police said.