Elyria, OHIO (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio school is mourning the loss of a student, as police investigate the situation surrounding the teen’s death.

Elyria City School District Superintendent confirms that Monday morning, the district learned that a high school student had passed away.

Elyria Police say they are investigating the death of the 14-year-old as a possible homicide.

According to police, they were called to a home on 3rd Street at about 5 a.m. on Monday. Police say they found the male teenager unresponsive with a fatal gunshot wound.

Elyria Police Detectives and Lorain County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The superintendent released this statement:

“With a heavy heart, we learned this morning about the tragic death of one of our own students. We send our love and support to the victim’s family and friends as they process this heartbreaking news. Counselors will be available at our schools to assist students and staff today and this week.” – Superintendent Ann Schloos.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the police.

“This morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends. I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice,” said Whitfield in a statement to FOX 8 News.

Tips can be anonymously made, here, or by texting 847411.

“While we are in the earliest stages of this investigation and more information will be forthcoming, at this time we send prayers of comfort to this victim’s family and friends. I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to all of them,” said Whitfield.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest on this developing story.