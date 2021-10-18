Elyria Schools investigating after student brings gun to middle school

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A student brought a gun to Eastern Heights Middle School and showed it to another student on Friday, according to the Elyria City School District.

School officials say the Eastern Heights principal learned about the incident after a concerned parent called the school Monday. The principal and school resource officer then started investigating.

“Elyria Schools has and always will have an absolute zero tolerance policy for weapons in school buildings or on any school property. When staff receive information about a possible weapon, they act on the situation immediately and contact police to investigate,” the district said in a statement Monday.

They urge students, parents, family members and community members to inform the school and police if they heard about any presence of a weapon in school environments.

Parents are also urged to have serious conversations with their children about telling school officials as soon as a situation like this happens.