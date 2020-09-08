Elyria police: Woman arrested after reportedly driving drunk, crashing car with kids inside

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 34-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend after reportedly driving drunk, crashing her car and endangering her two children who were riding in the vehicle, the Elyria Police Department said.

On Sunday, around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the corner of East Avenue and Fourth Street after a car crash was reported. Upon arriving, officers found the crashed car, which had hit a light pole, and owner Stacy Olah along with her two daughters (8 and 4 years old) at the scene.

Speaking with Olah, officers said they suspected she may be under the influence of alcohol. An empty alcoholic beverage can was also reportedly found inside the crashed vehicle. Olah reportedly did submit to taking a sobriety test, which she did not complete, and was found to be “severely intoxicated.”

Officers attempted to arrest Olah, but she ran away, then punching an officer once he caught up with her. The officer reportedly struck her once and put her in handcuffs.

According to the Lorain County Jail, Olah was arrested on the following charges: Assault on an officer, OVI, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of child endangerment and failure to control her vehicle.

The children were taken via ambulance to University Hospitals Elyria, and are now with Lorain County Protective Services.

Olah had a court date scheduled for today.

