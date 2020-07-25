Elyria police: Suspect arrested in murder of 29-year-old Ashtabula woman

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Ashtabula woman was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman, Elyria police report.

Officers were called to the 430 block of Beebe Avenue around 11:47 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of one shot fired.

When they arrived on scene, Elyria police say they found a 29-year-old woman had been shot.

Officials report she died from her injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police also arrested Brea Holley, 27, of Ashtabula, in connection to the woman’s death. Holley has been charged with murder.

