Elyria police search for suspect wanted in connection with double shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Elyria are searching for a man they believe fired the shots that sent two people to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Theo Ramon Thomas, Jr., a news release sent early Tuesday stated.

Police say the 18-year-old ran from the scene.

Officers were called to Bohannon Ct. just after 11 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victims were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center and then flown by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available. Their identities had not been released.

Police said Thomas faces charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, and tampering with evidence.

Police said Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at (440) 323-3302.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates on this developing story.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8: