Elyria police officer under investigation for use of force following controversial arrest

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)- An arrest at the center of controversy… with cameras rolling. An Elyria police officer has been placed on leave, pending an investigation into his use of force

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call — when the incident was captured on a cell phone.

The suspect’s family says the officer overstepped his bounds.

“It’s not right to hurt somebody and slam somebody’s head to the concrete in front of their mother…a mother should never have to witness what I witnessed as a parent…I get teary-eyed every time I think about it,” said the mother of the suspect, Chanta Rucker.

Rucker says she believes an Elyria police officer overstepped his authority when he handled a call on Tuesday. Her 21-year old daughter had called the police after getting into an argument with her 18-year-old brother Markese White.

“My son and she got into a little altercation where he was, you know, a little bit aggressive, he said things that he didn’t mean and he walked away…he left and went down the street,” said Rucker.

A Fox 8 viewer sent a cell phone video of when Elyria police arrived on the scene. The video appears shows the officer choke White and slam his head into the pavement.

According to a police report, White had threatened his sister, struck her, and then threatened her again with a brake rotor before he was tased.

“They tased my son off the bike, that’s why he got violent in the first place,” said Rucker.

White’s mother says he has mental issues and believes police officers acted inappropriately for the situation.

“I’m just outdone and broken from the whole situation of how things were played out…I feel like, things could have been a little better if officers would have handled it in a proper manner,” said the mother.

A rally is scheduled for Friday evening in support of White and his family.

“We’d like it to be as peaceful as possible, you know, there is “stand up” and we’re standing up for numerous issues, standing up for our youth, standing up for accountability,” said Rucker.

Markese White remains behind bars, charged with numerous offenses including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and domestic violence.

We reached out to the police union for a statement, but so far haven’t received one.

One long-time Elyria police officer says he would describe the officer as an excellent law enforcement officer.