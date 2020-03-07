Elyria police investigating after HS student says someone tried to lure them into their car

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria City Schools issued a notice to parents after a high school student said someone tried to lure them into a car.

According to the district’s Facebook post, it reportedly happened as that person was walking home from school near 8th and West Avenue on Friday.

The student said they were approached by a black sedan. Two men inside then attempted to entice the teen to get inside.

The student ran home and is safe. Police are currently investigating.

“Please take care in watching for children as they are walking home from school and report any suspicious activity, vehicles or persons immediately to the Elyria Police Department,” the district wrote in a post.