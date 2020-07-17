Elyria police investigate death of 2-year-old

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)—The Elyria Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Emergency workers responded to a house on Hartford Drive at about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive toddler. According to police, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no evidence of physical injuries during the autopsy and additional tests are pending, police said.

No other information on the case is available at this time.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: