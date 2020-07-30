Elyria police identify family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide

*Watch our report above on the community’s reaction to the tragedy.*

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are releasing more details about the five family members who were found dead inside a home on Wednesday.

According to the department, it appears to be a murder-suicide with 44-year-old John Nelson being named as the suspect. They all died from gunshot wounds.

The victims include his wife, Robin Nelson, 35, and their children, Gavin, 12, Brianna, 10, and Liam, 6.

Officers discovered their bodies while responding to the property for a welfare check.

Elyria police and Lorain County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

