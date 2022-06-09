ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Elyria police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 17-year-old girl seriously injured.

Isaiah T. Sturgeon, 32, of Elyria, faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence, failing to stop after an accident and failure to control.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of West River Road North and Erie Street. Elyria police said the 17-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a car.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured skull and brain bleed.

While responding to the scene, officers spotted a car missing its passenger side mirror and part of its front fender. They pulled the driver over. According to the police report, Sturgeon was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.

He failed a field sobriety test. Police said his blood-alcohol content was .165.