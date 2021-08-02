Elyria officers shoot armed man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department says the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office will investigate a shooting involving its officers.

According to a press release from Elyria, officers responded to a disturbance call around 3 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Ave.

A caller reported the man was threatening people.

An officer encountered the armed suspect and shot him, according to Elyria police.

Officers gave him first aid until medical help arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

He’s been identified as Darnell Delaney, 37, of Elyria.

Police say Delaney was on parole for attempted murder and multiple other charges.

In this incident, he faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons under disability.