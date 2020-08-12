Elyria mother seeks support to get tricycle for son with special needs

ELRYIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria mother is asking for community support to put a smile on her son’s face. Her 6-year-old has special needs and one wish for this summer.

It’s no fun on the sideline but Silas Oliver can’t do much about the situation in his wheelchair outside his home. He watched his sisters ride their bicycles up and down the sidewalk.

His mother Terra Oliver said he is vocal about one day having a tricycle of his own.

“That’s what we’re trying to do give him the quality of life at this point,” said Oliver.

Oliver said she tried to get a tricycle for children with special needs, an often expensive purchase, through insurance but was denied. That was just one of several obstacles this year.

“He’s lost a lot of his abilities this year he went from walking and running with them to now he’s in his wheelchair a lot,” she said. “… KMT2B gene mutation, not that many people have it.”

She said the degenerative condition is causing other health challenges for her oldest son impacting organs, the brain and muscles.

“He would need a transplant. Recently, we found out due to the genetics he would probably be denied the transplant,” said Oliver. “His large intestine is gone, his small intestine we’re slowly losing it … his stomach is fully dead so he feeds out of his feeding tube into his intestine.”

Despite the difficulties of the year Silas like any child said he just wants to play. However, the sidewalk in front of his home is a cracked and uneven obstacle for his wheelchair.

At one point his wheelchair tipped over as he tried to navigate the sidewalk. His mother was quick to brush him off and said he was OK.

Fox 8 reached out to Elyria Mayor Frank D. Whitfield about the incident who quickly issued the following reply: “Thanks for bringing this to my attention. We will be sure to do whatever we can to help fix this. We will be sure to follow up with the family as well.”

“It is hard but he is the light of our house,” said Oliver. “He really wants to be playing with them and running with them and he doesn’t really let anything stop him and always has a smile on his face.”

As for the wish of a tricycle, Oliver is counting on someone who can help make it come true.

“He’d be so excited he always wants to join in and to have a bike for him to be able to play with his sisters and just go outside because right now he can’t keep up,” she said.

Find the GoFundMe campaign right here.

