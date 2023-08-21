ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A mother was arrested after being found unconscious while driving a vehicle in Elyria Saturday morning.

According to a police report from the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 800 block of Boston Avenue on August 19 around 8:40 a.m. after it was reported that a woman was passed out in a vehicle with a small child.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a blue Nissan Versa parked at an angle near the driveway of a home on the east side of the street. The vehicle was still running and not placed in park, according to the release.

An officer found a woman, later identified as Amber Nettles, unconscious in the driver’s seat, with her head lying in the passenger seat.

The Elyria Fire Department and Lifecare also arrived at the scene. Nettles was placed outside the vehicle and administered Narcan, according to the release.

According to the press release, the caller told police he saw the car parked at an angle on the street and also saw a small child walking up his neighbor’s driveway. That is when he saw the child walk back down the driveway to the car.

The caller told police he checked on the child. He called police and then neighbors who are a brother and mother of Nettlers. The relatives of Nettles later arrived at the scene, police said.

Officers found a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at the scene. Police also found a gray, rock-like, powdery substance in a small plastic packet, which later tested positive for fentanyl, according to the police report.

Nettles was taken to Elyria University Hospital and the child was left in the care of his grandmother, Nettles’ mother.

Nettles’ mother told police that her drug use was an ongoing issue and that she has contacted Children’s Services in the past.

Nettles later told police that she did ingest narcotics .

Amber Nettles was arrested for possession of fentanyl, child endangering, possession of drug abuse instruments, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and driving under license forfeiture suspension.