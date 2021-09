ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged with aggravated murder in the death of his father is being held on a $1 million bond.

Lamar Hudson Jr., 22, was arrested in the shooting death of Lamar Hudson Sr.

Hudson Sr. was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Gulf Rd. Monday night.

Hudson Jr. was arrested Tuesday.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.