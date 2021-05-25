Elyria man charged with 11th OVI

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 63-year-old Elyria man was charged with his 11th OVI Sunday.

Joseph J Fulesi is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and willful disregard of safety on the streets, according to an Elyria police report.

Just after 11 p.m. police say they received a call to the area of Griswold Road and Leona Street where someone reported that a gray pickup truck was seen hitting street signs and possible a pole. Officers cleared the scene when the pickup truck or any damage could not be found.

A few minutes later, the same officers were sent to the area of SR 57 and Bell Avenue for a report that a vehicle struck a guardrail. The silver Chevrolet S-10 was disabled and facing southbound in the northbound lanes of SR 57, the report says.

Fulesi was arrested after police say he failed field sobriety tests at the scene.

He’s been charged with an OVI 10 times previous to this incident, dating back to March of 1986, the report states.

He was transported to the Lorain County Jail where he is being held without bond until his appearance in court.