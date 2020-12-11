Elyria man accidentally kills son while hunting

DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW)– An Elyria man accidentally shot and killed his son while hunting in central Ohio earlier this month.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 on Pollock Road in Delaware. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said the 63-year-old father had been hunting with friends and his son, 28-year-old Andrew Smith, just arrived when the shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, the sheriff’s office is not filing charges.

Andrew Smith (Photo courtesy: Oberlin Fire Department)

Smith was a firefighter with the Oberlin Fire Department from October 2018 to April 2019.

“AJ was a firefighter that every department would hope to hire. He was a gifted athlete, full of ambition with great potential. Our condolences goes out to his family and friends,” the department said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith, an Elyria native, was living in Columbus.

