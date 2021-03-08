Elyria gets $922K to replace lead pipes in 225 homes

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Elyria received more than $922,000 to replace lead pipes in more than 225 homes.

Work on the project will begin this month, the city said in a news release on Monday.

“Knowing that over 225 homes in Elyria will no longer have to worry about the quality of their drinking water and potential lead, at what will be, truly, no final cost to the city or taxpayers – it’s all a blessing,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Drinking Water Assistance Fund program handles issues with lead in drinking water through grant-like principal loan forgiveness. That’s the source of the $922,062 in funding.