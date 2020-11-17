Elyria family pays it forward after receiving custom tricycle for boy with rare condition

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The family of a little boy, who has shown remarkable strength and courage while battling a rare disorder, said they are grateful for everything they have and are paying it forward during the giving season.

We first met 6-year-old Silas Oliver in August when we heard that he needed a specialized tricycle.

Silas suffers from a rare condition called KMT2B gene mutation. It has no cure and affects his brain, joints, muscles and organs. In his short life, Silas has endured 40 surgeries.

“He’s in the quality of life stages and with that, we want him to be able to have a childhood,” said his mother, Terra Oliver.

After Fox 8 shared Silas’ story, a Massachusetts man who runs a bicycle charity donated a custom tricycle. State troopers started a relay that carried the bike from the Bay State to New York, to Pennsylvania and then to Ohio and Silas’s home in Elyria.

“He’s been through a lot, so for him to just be happy and have that moment, it was great,” said his mother. “He was on it probably every single day, and he felt being a part, he got a piece of his independence back with that bike.”

The family was so moved by the act of generosity and kindness, that they decided to pay it forward by brightening the Thanksgiving holiday for the less fortunate. The Olivers used a portion of money donated to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Silas’ care to purchase some turkeys. The gesture inspired other families to donate additional turkeys and side dishes.

The Olivers were then able to provide Thanksgiving dinners for 14 needy families that they identified through an Elyria community page on Facebook.

“We’ve been in situations where the holidays are hard, like we get it. There’s been times where we’ve been admitted in the hospital eating Thanksgiving dinner, so for us to be able to do it, Silas was excited about it, he loves to help people.”

We asked Silas’ mother how her son is able to inspire those around him.

“Honestly, I think it’s what he’s been through, he’s lived in the hospital pretty much most of his life. He knows when people come out and they help him when he’s in the hospitals. He got toys and they were helping us with food, like he likes to help people and give back,” she said.

Silas Oliver turns 7 on Friday and everyone at FOX 8 would like to say happy birthday!

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines