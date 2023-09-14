*Above video is a previous story about a road rage incident in Geneva*

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A 29-year-old Elyria dad, whose 2-year-old child was in the car, was arrested after the dad aimed a gun at a driver on I-90, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

Police said they found and arrested the suspect after seeing him and his child in a car at the intersection of Wagar Road and Hilliard Boulevard, which is where the Rocky River Police Department is located.

According to police, a motorist reported that a passenger in a Mercedes SUV pointed a gun at him on Interstate 90 near Detroit Road 7 a.m. on Sept. 5.

A police officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle and stop it. A silver handgun was found in the suspects’ car, according to police. Police said they arrested the mother who was driving and the dad who was the passenger for child endangering.

Police said the man was also arrested for aggravated menacing and weapons under disability,

The two-year-old in the back seat of the vehicle was turned over to a “responsible adult.” police said.

The police chief is considering this a road rage incident.