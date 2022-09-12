Related video: Police release new details on investigation of Elyria teen killed.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria is mourning a 14-year-old high school student who was killed inside his home.

Monday evening, the community is holding a balloon release in remembrance of Shayne Edwards. It starts at 7 p.m. on Chestnut Street and 3rd Street.

According to Elyria police, they were called to a home on Third Street at about 5 a.m. Police say they found a male teenager unresponsive with a fatal gunshot wound.

He was identified as Edwards, who attended Elyria High School.

Police Chief William Pelkom said there’s evidence of gunshots toward the house. It is unknown if the teen was the intended target in the home where five people were at the time.

No suspects suspects have been identified in the shooting. City officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.