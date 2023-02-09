ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The owners of Suzin L Chocolatier are able to stay open after part of their Broad Street building collapsed.

A “building collapse” at the shop’s 230 Broad St. address was reported to Elyria Fire Department at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to a news release from fire Chief Joseph Pronesti. The parapet on the building’s north side had collapsed.

No one was injured.

Crews cordoned off the area and evacuated the building. They checked the building’s roof and interior for structural integrity issues, but didn’t find any safety hazards except for the fallen parapet.

The interior of the building “suffered no serious damage,” but windows on the building’s north side where broken by the collapsing parapet.

The owners are able to stay open and expect to have a contractor remove the remaining facade on the damaged parapet and perform repairs.