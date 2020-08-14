Elyria boy with special needs surprised with tricycle thanks to generous donor, state patrol

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria boy with special needs who wished for a tricycle is getting one thanks in part to a man hundreds of miles away, state patrol and a FOX 8 story.

Silas Oliver, 6, often spent the summer watching his sisters ride their bikes from his wheelchair and always wanted to join in. His mother, Terra Oliver, posted to social media asking for help for a tricycle for children with special needs after she said the request was denied by insurance.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, give him the quality of life at this point,” said Oliver.

Right after FOX 8’s story aired with the Oliver family, it caught the attention of Robert Charland. He’s from Springfield, Massachusetts and founded the non-profit “Pedal Thru Youth”, which donates bikes to children with special needs.

“For me it’s fulfilling it truly given me a purpose,” he said. “…We have different situations yes but I know that something simple that I can do here from Western Massachusetts can change his life indefinitely.”

Charland, who said he is a deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, called members of State Patrol who quickly organized an all day marathon relay effort Friday to get the tricycle to Silas.

“In a moment where we think things can’t get any worse there’s a restored hope in just each other,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Oliver family said they were surprised and humbled by the overwhelming support for their son diagnosed with a degenerative condition.

“He’s lost a lot of his abilities this year he went from walking and running with them to now he’s in his wheelchair a lot,” she said. “…KMT2B gene mutation, not that many people have it.”

Charland also said he was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease in 2017 and since founding his organization, donated more than 1,000 bicycles often at a price point out of reach for family who need one.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to know that we’re enriching their lives and giving them something that most people can’t give them,” said Charland.

Silas’ father Bobby Oliver said, “I love this guy and I don’t even know him just thank you.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: