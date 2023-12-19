ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police reported the U.S. Bank along Midway Boulevard was robbed Saturday morning.

The suspect, described as a Black woman with a thin build who was wearing a mask that covered her face, came into the branch just after 9 a.m. and told the teller she had a gun, according to a news release from police.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Elyria Detective Steven Robinson at 440-326-1212 or srobinson@cityofelyria.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided by texting TIPELYRIA and the tip to 847411.