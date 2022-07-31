ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — A police officer in Elwood, Indiana was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning.

ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

According to investigators, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least once.

The suspect then fled the scene in their vehicle.

The officer was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital.

The officer was pronounced dead soon after. The officer’s identity has not been released by police yet.

The Associated Press reports the suspect was captured after a chase and has a lengthy criminal record. He has not yet been identified.

A city public safety official says the officer was one of the newer officers on the force and joined sometime between April and May of this year.

Police will hold a press conference regarding this incident at 2 p.m. Sunday. You can watch online here and on our Facebook.

Preliminary information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.