Elton John to host special on FOX, tribute to front-line first responders

(WJW) — Legendary singer Elton John will host a benefit special this Sunday, “FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.”

It is set to air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on FOX 8.

The benefit show will be held as a tribute to front-line medical professionals who have been tirelessly working to care for coronavirus patients.

The show will include performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more — all from their homes, as the country practices social distancing.

During the commercial-free, one-hour show, viewers will have the chance to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

