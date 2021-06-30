Elton John tickets for Cleveland stop on sale today

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Sir Elton John’s farewell tour stop in Cleveland.

Elton is scheduled for a stop at Progressive Field on July 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 74-year-old has been making music since 1962.

“I’ve been enjoying time at home with my family,” he said in a Facebook video. “But I really miss being on the road.”

His tour will start in the U.K. and Europe and end at Dodger’s Stadium in November 2022.

“Don’t worry about me,” he says in the video.

Elton has previously announced his retirement in 1977, 2002, and 2018.

However, his final tour was over the course of three years and was suspended in 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.