Elton John postpones portion of final tour due to injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Honoree Elton John accepts the iHeartRadio Icon Award onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(WJW) – Legendary singer Elton John announced Thursday morning he would be postponing part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour until 2023.

He said he was forced to reschedule his 2021 dates in the UK and Europe.

Elton is scheduled to play at Progressive Field on July 30, 2022.

His announcement did not indicate there would be an issue making that date.

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021

The singer said he had a fall and has been in considerable pain and has led to increased difficulties moving.

The 74-year-old is planning to undergo an operation after a charity event on September 25 to be ready to return to the tour in 2022.

“The shows will return to the road next year, and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait,” he wrote.