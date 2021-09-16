Elton John postpones portion of final tour due to injury

(WJW) – Legendary singer Elton John announced Thursday morning he would be postponing part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour until 2023.
He said he was forced to reschedule his 2021 dates in the UK and Europe.
Elton is scheduled to play at Progressive Field on July 30, 2022.
His announcement did not indicate there would be an issue making that date.
The singer said he had a fall and has been in considerable pain and has led to increased difficulties moving.
The 74-year-old is planning to undergo an operation after a charity event on September 25 to be ready to return to the tour in 2022.
“The shows will return to the road next year, and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait,” he wrote.