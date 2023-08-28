(WJW) – Music legend Elton John was taken to a hospital after the 76-year-old fell at his home, according to FOX News and several other news outlets.

The incident happened Sunday at Elton John’s home in Nice, France.

The ‘Rocketman’ was taken to a local hospital “as a precautionary measure” but was “immediately discharged” and is “now back at home and in good health” after a check-up, representatives told the FOX News Digital Team.

The music icon previously announced he was stepping aside from touring to dedicate more time to family. He performed for a final time in Cleveland last summer.