(NEXSTAR) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would “reverse the permaban” instated by Twitter on former President Donald Trump after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Musk made the comments during an interview at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car event in London, calling the ban a “morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

The 50-year-old billionaire was careful to note that his $44 billion acquisition bid of Twitter is still in the process, and isn’t yet a done deal.

Musk added that he is against all permanent bans on the platform and said the ban against Donald Trump alienated “a large part of the country.”

Twitter banned Trump’s account in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying Jan. 8 that the decision was taken “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

After news broke of Musk’s successful bid to buy Twitter, Trump told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter and vowed to stay on Truth social, the former president’s new social media platform.

“He has publicly stated that he will not be coming back to Twitter, and that he will only be on Truth Social” Musk said at the Future of the Car summit. “The point that I’m trying to make, that is perhaps not getting across, is that banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice, it will amplify it among the right, and this is why it is morally wrong and flat out stupid.”

Musk has long been a vocal, self-described proponent of free speech, which he has stated was his motivation to take over what he has called the “de-facto town square.”

