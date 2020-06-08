Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 19: Lili Ghinita (L) and Anola Phoumiphat pose with cartoon characters at the grand opening of The Chuck Jones Experience at the Circus Circus Hotel-Casino January 19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a rifle in HBO Max’s collection of shorts called “Looney Tunes” cartoons.

According to The New York Times, the first short, titled “Dynamite Dance,” has the feel of old school Looney Tunes.

In the video, Bugs Bunny goes after Elmer Judd with dynamite.

However, Fudd will no longer carry his token rifle. Character Yosemite Sam will no longer carry pistols.

Series executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times, “we’re not doing guns.”

News of the change to the character went viral on social media on Sunday.

I can't believe this needs to be said, but Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd were never responsible gun owners anyway. pic.twitter.com/4dgJ83WVgu — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) June 7, 2020

Browngardt told the New York Times that “cartoony violence,” such as TNT, will be done, as it “was kind of grandfathered in” to Looney Tunes.