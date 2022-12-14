(WJW) — Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40, according to the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Boss is best known as Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show DJ, as well as a freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and television personality.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” Allison said in the statement.

Allison ended the statement by sharing a message for her husband.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Allison said.

Boss’ death is still pending additional investigation, according to the LA County Department of the Medical Examiner.

TMZ was the first to report the news.