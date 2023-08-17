(WJW) – Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi are celebrating a landmark anniversary.

Ellen posted an Instagram tribute to her wife on Wednesday.

“I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it,” she wrote. The two appear to be posing together on a yacht in the photo.

The couple was recently vacationing with Kris Jenner, who posted a picture of the group on social media.

“Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” Jenner wrote, saying the group with traveling Majorca.

Jenner officiated the surprise vow renewal for De Rossi and DeGeneres earlier this year.

“You don’t have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me,” Portia said, surprising Ellen with the ceremony.

The two married in Beverly Hills on August 16, 2008, after 4 years of dating.