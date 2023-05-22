(WJW) – FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika returned Monday from maternity leave.

Noreika and her husband, Josh, welcomed their baby girl Katherine Eleanor in February.

“Back to work tomorrow !!!” she posted Sunday night on Instagram. “These 3 months went by so fast and taught me a lot about myself. I feel like a different person, but that’s not a bad thing. It’s been amazing, humbling, and at times trying but at the end of the day this sweet little girl has made my heart grow so big I feel at times it might burst. See you all Monday !!!”

Liz returned for FOX 8 News at 4 on Monday.

“It’s been a learning experience, but it’s been a wonderful experience,” she told viewers on FOX 8.

“It gives me this whole new respect for the moms out there, and just all of that you have to do, and it’s very humbling. I’m trying to get myself a lot of grace,” Noreika shared.