Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows Elizabeth’s last evening on air before maternity leave

(WJW) — FOX 8’s family just got a little sweeter!

Elizabeth Noreika and her husband, Josh, welcomed their baby girl Monday night.

Katherine Eleanor arrived at 7:35 pm weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Elizabeth says everyone is doing well.

Congratulations to Elizabeth and Josh on your little bundle of joy!