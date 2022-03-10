Eliza Bryant Village closing nursing home facility

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Eliza Bryant Village will be closing its 99-bed skilled nursing home facility on June 8.

“We know this is heartbreaking news for our residents and their families. It is for us too,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Danny R. Williams. “But our current business model is simply unsustainable. Our costs have skyrocketed, admissions have fallen, Medicaid subsidies have failed to keep up with soaring care expenses and the COVID-19 pandemic have all wreaked havoc with our finances and have forced us to make this regrettable decision.”

Eliza Bryant Village plans to continue operating senior housing, home care, senior outreach, adult day services, community transportation and its Elder Justice Center.

Officials say staff members will help residents relocate to other facilities in the area.

“We value each and every resident and are committed to helping them find the best quality care in the Cleveland-area to meet and exceed their needs. Also, we will work tirelessly to help our dedicated staff members secure employment at other facilities,” Eliza Bryant Village said in a statement.

In the statement, Eliza Bryant Village thanked community members for their support over the past 126 years.

“We have been a safe haven for Cleveland’s elderly Black population since the 19th century,” said Williams. “But we must evolve our organization to continue our mission. We are committed to providing the people we serve with outstanding care and programs in a dignified, compassionate and secure environment for seniors, their families and their caregivers.”