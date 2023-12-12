CLEVELAND (WJW) – FAN EXPO Cleveland is back in 2024 and already there are big headliners.

From the wildly popular “Lord of the Rings” movie franchise, the four hobbits who go on Bilbo Baggins’ epic quest will be reunited in Cleveland.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan are joining together for a rare reunion.

Courtesy: FAN EXPO Cleveland

The convention will be held at the Huntington Convention Center from April 12-14.

Also announced for FAN EXPO are actors Danny Trejo and Charlie Cox.

FAN EXPO kicks off in New Orleans in January. Cleveland is the 6th event on the calendar.

Advance tickets cost $28. VIP packages start at $299.

Click here for more on the event.