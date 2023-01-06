CLEVELAND (WJW) — The organizer of Cleveland’s Wonderstruck music festival said its festivals raised $250,000 last year for several public and philanthropic groups in the Midwest, including four in Ohio.

Cleveland-based Elevation Festivals announced the contributions went to six organizations, four based in Ohio:

“When we started festival No. 1 in Cleveland in 2016, our first champion was Michelle Wesley of the Wesley Family Foundation,” Elevation President Denny Young is quoted in a news release. It’s a grantmaking nonprofit based in Pepper Pike.

“Michelle encouraged us, rightly so, to use live music to elevate our communities through a give-back program that would bring attention and money to various organizations where we stage our events. She was the catalyst behind Music Elevates, which if you have attended WonderRoad, WonderStruck or WonderBus, you have been exposed to Music Elevates each and every year.”

Cleveland’s MedWish International last February began working with groups to ship medical supplies to Ukrainians impacted by the war. To date, the group has shipped about 150,000 pounds of supplies.

“Not only did Elevation provide financial contributions early in the crisis that enabled MedWish to provide aid, Elevation also allowed us to spread the word about our efforts at the Wonderstruck Music Festival,” Britta Latz, executive director of MedWish International, is quoted in the release.

Dr. K. Luan Phan, chair of Wexner Medical Center’s psychiatry department, also expressed gratitude to the festival group.

“This support from the community will allow us to continue our efforts to help people struggling with mental health challenges and to build resilience where we learn, work and live,” Phan is quoted in the release.

Elevation also continued an initiative to keep 90% of its festival waste from landfills with help from Zero Waste Event Productions. At its 2022 festivals, show-goers were urged to register to vote through Headcount. Thousands of free naloxone kits were also handed out, with help from This Must Be The Place, a nonprofit that is “harnessing the arts to help treat substance use and behavioral disorders.”

2023 music festivals

Elevation expects to soon announce the lineups for its 2023 festivals. That’s when tickets will for on sale, starting at $65 for single-day adult tickets — up to a maximum of $99 before fees — with weekend tickets at $109.

Here’s the scheduling for this year’s festivals: