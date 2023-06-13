VILLAGE OF TUSCARAWAS, Ohio (WJW) — A new round of testing of drinking water is underway after samples collected last month from 20 homes revealed elevated levels of lead in 11 of those samples.

Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward tells FOX 8 News that the elevated samples showed values of between 24 and 395 parts per billion.

“There’s no safe level of lead exposure, but for the purposes of reporting the EPA sets that at fifteen parts per billion,” said Seward.

The village has recently invested about $2 million in renovations to its pumping and filtration system.

Mayor Dana Moore says they test frequently and have never had elevated levels of lead in the municipal water supply.

“It can come from individual plumbing within the home. It can come from exposure within the private water system of the village and it can also come from the faucets themselves,” said Seward.

All of the elevated samples were taken in homes, with the water that was sampled collected by the residents themselves.

The village contracts with a private lab to do the testing and Moore says the current lab they use has been doing work for the village for the past two years

Moore says the village has 413 homes dating back as far as 1819 and in nine of the twenty samples the lead levels were below the EPA threshold.

“Probably into the ’70s and ’80s when they built homes put copper plumbing in the solder that they used contained lead, in fact it was very high lead, we can’t undo that,” said Moore.

In the meantime notification has been distributed to mailboxes of all of the village’s 1,100 residents.

With a 4-year-old daughter in their home, village resident Kait Gallagher-Wilsterman and her husband, whose home was built in 2008, bought a commercial test kit to conduct their own test and say their drinking water tested clean.

“We lend a lot of that to thinking that our house is a newer home as well as having a whole house filtration system, but my first thought was it’s probably not something that’s all through the village. It’s probably maybe those are the older homes or businesses in the county,” said Gallagher-Wilsterman.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is advising residents there to consider following some EPA guidelines as a precaution until the source is found. The county health department is also working to set up a screening for anyone who would like to have their blood tested for elevated levels of lead in their systems

“I’m looking forward to the data that comes with this next round of testing as well to see if it was an anomaly or if we see consistent results,” said Seward.

The mayor says he will be meeting with representatives of the EPA, among others, on Wednesday to try to get to the bottom of what may have caused the unexpected results.

“We are following everything, the entire protocol set forth by the EPA and as well as the Tuscarawas County Health Department we are doing all that we can possibly do and far above what the EPA recommends in their protocol,” said Moore.