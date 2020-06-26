‘Elevate the East’ brings public artworks to Kinsman, Woodland Hills and Buckeye neighborhoods

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today, members of city council and others in the arts community, discussed a new initiative to bring public artworks to the east side.

Called ‘Elevate the East,’ the project works to bring all kinds of art to the Kinsman, Woodland Hills and Buckeye neighborhoods.

Standing near the newly-completed Black Lives Matter mural on East 93rd Street this afternoon, Cleveland leaders announced the release of a report, which outlines the efforts to elevate the east. They also mentioned, as seen in the video above, that the mural is just the beginning of the restorations.

“As the councilman of Ward 6, I know that cultural identity, neighborhood history and safe streets are priorities for our residents,” Councilman Blaine Griffin said in a previous statement. “Another priority is supporting our local artists. Elevate the East addresses all of these important issues.”

The report’s findings were crafted by a committee of urban design consultants along with Cleveland leaders and residents.

There are 50 recommended public art projects outlined in the report, which would be set to begin in the near future. These include a mix of landscape artworks, murals, sculptures, streetscape artworks along with various art programs and events.

Below, read the full report called “50 Actions to Elevate the East: A Guide for Connecting Art & People:”

