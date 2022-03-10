CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fifth-grade student was taken into police custody Thursday morning following a stabbing at Holy Name Elementary School in Cleveland.

A statement from the Cleveland Catholic Diocese said there was an altercation between an eighth-grade student and a fifth-grade student inside the building.

The eighth-grade student was stabbed in the chin and the neck. That student, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

EMS said the 13-year-old girl was in serious condition when they transported her.

“Our school community prays for the swift recovery of the student who was injured,” the diocese wrote.

It said Holy Name administrators will cooperate in the investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police.

The diocese said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once the school completes its investigation.