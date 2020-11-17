Electricity repairs could take until Thursday for some as temperatures drop

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– It could be Thursday before everyone who lost power during Sunday’s powerful windstorm has their electricity back. Tens of thousands of people remained in the dark and the cold as repair crews work non-stop to make repairs.

By Monday evening, just under 35,000 customers were still without power in Northeast Ohio. That’s down from 215,000 at the height of the storm.

Slowly, people have had their lights and heat turn back on during the day, but for others, it could be a long wait.

“I can’t cook anything. I can’t microwave anything. I’m cold,” Andrea Ervin said.

Mother and daughter, Andrea and Arresa Ervin were thrilled when FirstEnergy crews pulled up in front of their duplex on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid Monday afternoon. They have been living in the dark and in the cold since strong winds knocked out their power around 10 p.m. Sunday.

“I couldn’t even go to work this morning. I couldn’t get out the garage, I was stuck in… I’ve been here cold, all day ’cause the heat is not on,” Arresa Ervin said.

“Wasn’t no sense in me calling ’cause I knew everybody had called and my neighbor told me they had said Wednesday at 11 p.m…I was like, oh my God!” Andrea Ervin said.

Both were pleasantly surprised when repair crews fixed their power problem around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“All of a sudden, everything just went straight out. It blinked straight out and didn’t come back on,” said Akron resident Sheila Stone.

People who live on Little Street in Akron are dealing with a big mess. Sunday afternoon, the strong winds blew down huge trees, taking down power lines and destroying transformers.

“I need my heat, I need to cook… My refrigerator is out and I may have to throw food out that I don’t want to throw out,” Stone said.

“We’re looking at over 500 broke poles and many hundreds of spans of downed power lines and these are very time-consuming repairs,” said Lauren Siburkis, FirstEnergy spokeswoman.

FirstEnergy called in contractors and line workers from sister utilities to help speed up the repairs. The daylong winds also hampered the ability to begin some work sooner.

“When winds are in excess of 40 miles per hour, our crews are unable to go into their buckets and perform the repairs safely,” Siburkis said.

With so many people out of power, Craig Shepp, owner of Shepp Electric Company in Chardon said his phone has been ringing off the hook with requests for generators.

“We keep up with demands for response, emergency response. Obviously, we’re prioritizing those that may be are elderly and those in need, and we just do the best we can… The guys were on the road through most of the night and all day today as well,” Shepp said.

FirstEnergy officials said in the immediate Cleveland area, power for most customers should be back on by Wednesday night.

For harder hit Summit County, including the west side of Akron, it could be Thursday afternoon before the electricity returns.

