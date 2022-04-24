AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Akron is reporting power outages in the downtown area Sunday evening.

The city said on Twitter they are experiencing the outages after an electrical fire broke out in an underground fire on West Mill Street.

While the fire is now out, power has still not been restored to all, the city said. There is a chance some will not get their power back until Monday morning.

Residents are asked to use caution if they need to travel through the area. Those who may have questions should reach out to their power provider.