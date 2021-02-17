Electric smoker recalled due to shock hazard

(WJW) — National Presto has issued a recall on their electric smoker due to a possible electric shock hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the heating element/wiring on the Presto Indoor Electric Smoker is defective, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.

This recall involves all units of the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with Model No. 0601304 or 0601405. The organization says about 25,000 units are impacted by this recall.

To date, the firm has received reports of five smokers tripping circuit breakers and outlets. No injuries have been reported.

The smokers were sold at Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide. They were also available online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com and Walmart.com and other sites from June 2018 through December 2020.

Recalled Presto Indoor Electric Smoker (Model Number: 0601304 (black stainless steel) // Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Recalled Presto Indoor Electric Smoker (Model Number: 0601405 (camouflage) Recalled Presto Indoor Electric Smoker (Model Number: 0601405 (camouflage) // Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers can find the model number displayed on a sticker located on the underside of the smoker. “Presto” appears on the top of the digital display on the side of each unit. The smokers were sold in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes. UPC codes 075741060132 and 075741060149 are located on the packaging.

If you have a smoker included in this recall, you should call National Presto toll-free at 833-909-1524 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can also go online at www.gopresto.com/recall or www.gopresto.com and click “Recall Alert” to complete a registration form to apply for the refund and receive a shipping label.

For more information on this recall, click here.