Updates: Polls close across Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Polls across Ohio closed at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters decided on nearly 200 issues and races in Northeast Ohio.

In Cleveland, all eyes will be on the race for the city’s next mayor. Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb and City Council President Kevin Kelley emerged from a crowded field in the primary to vie for the position. The city saw 23 percent voter turnout. With vote-by-mail ballots partially reported, Bibb leads Kelley, 9,129 to 6,353.

Residents in Aurora, Beachwood, Brook Park, Brooklyn Heights Cleveland Heights, Cuyahoga Falls, Cuyahoga Heights, Garfield Heights, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls, Parma Heights, Richmond Heights, University Heights, Chardon, and Wickliffe also voted on mayoral races.

In Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, which stretches from Cleveland to Akron, Democrat Shontel Brown and Republican Laverne Gore fight to replace Marcia Fudge, who is now the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Brown holds an overwhelming lead with 80 percent with vote-by-mail ballots partially reported in Cuyahoga County.

There’s also dozens of school levies and safety issues in communities across Northeast Ohio.

Check back for updated election results throughout the night.